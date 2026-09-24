Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Soccer-De Laurentiis wanted to 'shoot' Infantino, then applauded his World Cup show
Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has a gift for turning football politics into cinema, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino found himself cast as both villain and hero in the Italian film producer's latest monologue on the state of the game. Speaking after receiving a lifetime achievement award from Italy's Foreign Press Association on Wednesday, De Laurentiis stopped short of directly attacking Infantino, who has faced calls to resign after exploring a plan under which private investors would have bought shares in the World Cup and other competitions.