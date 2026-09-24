Following is a ​summary of ​current sports ‌news briefs.

Soccer-De ​Laurentiis wanted to 'shoot' Infantino, then applauded ‌his World Cup show

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has a gift ‌for turning football politics into cinema, ‌and FIFA President Gianni Infantino found himself cast as both villain and ⁠hero ​in ⁠the Italian film producer's latest monologue on ⁠the state of the game. Speaking after ​receiving a lifetime achievement award from ⁠Italy's Foreign Press Association on Wednesday, De ⁠Laurentiis ​stopped short of directly attacking Infantino, who has faced ⁠calls to resign after exploring a ⁠plan ⁠under which private investors would have bought shares in ‌the ‌World Cup ​and other competitions.