Troubled Australian developer Bathla halts construction after lender funds dry up
Australian developer Bathla Group on Thursday halted all remaining operations and "stood down" its workers after exhausting short-term lender funding it sourced after collapsing into administration last month. Bathla, one of Australia's most prolific affordable housing developers, entered administration owing A$3.4 billion ($2.4 billion) in debt and leaving thousands of homes under construction in limbo.
Teneo Australia, the administrators for the group, on September 7 secured two weeks of short-term funding from lenders to allow some construction projects to continue. It also "stood down" more than 200 staff in a bid to avert liquidation.
During a stand-down, employees remain employed but the employer is not required to pay them. In an update on Thursday, Teneo said the short-term funding had been exhausted and discussions with lenders for further funding had ended.
"As a result, construction workers across 13 Bathla sites have been stood down and all construction operations have ceased," the statement said. Teneo said the focus was now on working with lenders to sell Bathla's subdivision and land bank sites.
Court documents showed Bathla had 219 projects underway when administrators were appointed. These included 45 sites under construction, which accounted for a "significant" portion of the company's debt. ($1 = 1.4209 Australian dollars)