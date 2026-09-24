Norway central bank raises interest rate, may hike again
Norway's central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.50% on Thursday, seeking to contain inflation, as expected by a narrow majority of analysts in a Reuters poll, and said it may hike again.
"It will likely be necessary to keep the policy rate elevated for a time, and the committee is prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed to bring inflation down to the 2% target within a reasonable time horizon," Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement. The Norwegian crown strengthened to 10.76 against the euro at 0806 GMT, from 10.79 just before the announcement.