German business morale rises more than expected in September, Ifo finds

German business ‌morale rose more than expected in September, a survey showed on Thursday, signalling that Europe's largest economy is weathering an energy price shock that has pushed fuel ‌costs to record highs.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index ‌rose to 89.9 in September from 88.8 in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase to 89.0.

The reading is the third piece of evidence this week that ⁠a long-awaited ​recovery is taking ⁠hold. It follows flash PMI data on Wednesday showing German business activity expanding at its fastest ⁠pace in almost a year.

Also, the country's five leading economic institutes presented a joint ​autumn forecast that raised 2026 growth expectations to 1.3% from 0.6%. Ifo's gauge ⁠of expectations rose to 90.4 from 89.1 in August, while companies' assessment of their current ⁠situation improved ​to 89.5 from 88.5, the institute said.

Any pickup would be welcome for Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose conservatives scored their worst state election ⁠result since 1949 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Sunday as voters punished the government in ⁠part because of ⁠rising living costs. Merz's government has decided to cut fuel taxesby €0.17 ($0.19) a litre from October 1 until the ‌end of ‌the year.