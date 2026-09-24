India-EU FTA to boost Indian exports, spur Danish investment in India: Denmark envoy

By Sahil Pandey The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to boost Indian exports to Denmark and attract greater Danish investment into India, Danish Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen said, underlining the potential for companies from both sides to use India as a manufacturing and export hub.

Speaking to ANI, Kristensen said the trade pact would benefit Indian as well as Danish and other European companies, with increased investment expected in India both to serve the domestic market and manufacture goods for re-export to Europe. “I think it will benefit not only Danish companies and European companies but also Indian companies. We do expect quite an uptick in Indian exports to Denmark. There will also be more Danish exports to India,” the Denmark ambassador told ANI.

“Most importantly, I think this will enable more Danish investment into India, both for the purpose of catering to the Indian market and servicing the Indian market, but also to do manufacturing here and re-export it back to Europe. So this will be a win-win for both continents,” the envoy added. On the protection of intellectual property rights and the role of small and medium-sized enterprises under the FTA, Kristensen said greater cross-border business would also require companies to be more conscious of protecting their intellectual property when entering new markets.

He said this would be relevant for both Indian technology startups expanding into Europe and Danish companies investing in India. “That goes for Indian tech startups establishing themselves in Europe or Danish companies coming here. And the Danish and the Indian governments are working together to help and raise awareness amongst small and medium-sized companies of the importance of that,” he said on the sidelines of PAFI 13th Annual Forum 2026.

His comments come as India and the EU advance their trade engagement, with the FTA expected to deepen market access and create opportunities for businesses on both sides. Asked about the US-Denmark-Greenland agreement signed in New York aimed at strengthening security in the Arctic and North Atlantic, the Danish envoy declined to comment directly and referred to statements issued by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

“I cannot really comment on that, but I would encourage you to look at the statements issued by both the Danish Foreign Minister and the Danish Prime Minister on this very important agreement that was signed yesterday in New York,” he said. The agreement signed on September 22 by the United States, Denmark and Greenland is aimed at strengthening security in the Arctic and North Atlantic and is rooted in NATO cooperation, according to the Danish Prime Minister’s Office. (ANI)