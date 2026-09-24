IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Sept 24 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from ​around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected ​by our editors, as well as explanatory context and ‌background ​to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

How US states mistakenly added 30,000 non-citizens to voter rolls WASHINGTON - US ‌states may have added more than 30,000 self-declared non-citizens to the nation’s voter rolls since 2000 because of software glitches and clerical errors made while processing their driver's license and state ID applications, according to official records reviewed by Reuters. (USA-ELECTION/NONCITIZENS (UPDATE 1, PIX), 1,375 words)

US air traffic vulnerabilities exposed by ‌old computers, severed cables and stalled upgrades WASHINGTON - America's aging air traffic control system — reliant on outdated telecom systems, decades-old Compaq computers and replacement ‌parts bought on eBay — keeps failing. (USA-AVIATION/OUTAGES (PIX), 782 words)

A Tunisian activist's journey from Gaza flotilla hero to jailed hunger striker TUNIS - A year ago, Wael Naouar stood on the deck of a boat at Sidi Bou Said port on Tunisia's Mediterranean coast, waving to thousands of supporters before setting off to try to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza ⁠by breaking ​Israel's naval blockade. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/TUNISIA-ACTIVIST (TV,PIX), 529 words)

Gaza ⁠students return to in-person schooling for first time in three years CAIRO/Gaza - Hundreds of thousands of children in Gaza returned to in-person teaching on Saturday for the first time ⁠in nearly three years, albeit in damaged or makeshift school buildings and tents, and with uniforms, notebooks and pens unaffordable for many families. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-SCHOOLS (TV, PIX), 633 words)

In Cambodia's 'Waiting ​Village', tattooist mourns trade lost to war RONG CHAM, Cambodia - More than 3,000 houses stand in neat rows across Rong Cham, a 400-hectare (990-acre) ⁠resettlement site dubbed by residents "the Waiting Village," where families who fled fighting along the Cambodia-Thailand border still wait to return home nine months after the ceasefire. (THAILAND-CAMBODIA/TATTOO ARTIST (PIX, TV), 511 ⁠words)

Czech ​volunteers rescue mussels on drought-hit Vltava River dam SLAPY, Czech Republic - Low water levels on the Czech Republic's Vltava River have exposed hundreds of thousands of freshwater mussels, and environmental groups and volunteers are racing to move them to deeper waters. (EUROPE-WEATHER/CZECH-DROUGHT (TV, PIX), 231 words)

Trump's favorite 2026 campaign ⁠target is Biden: nearly 900 mentions and counting WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has invoked Joe Biden's name almost 900 times this year, a ⁠Reuters review shows, keeping his predecessor ⁠at the center of debate as Republicans fight to hold their fragile grip on Congress in November's midterm elections. (USA-TRUMP/BIDEN (PIX), 1,348 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT FACTBOX - OpenAI data breach latest in long list of hacks in Australia

EXPLAINER - US diesel ‌exports ban would hurt ‌global fuel markets, analysts say EXPLAINER - How US sanctions would undermine global

(Compiled by ​Aurora Ellis and Patrick Enright)