Ethiopia, Djibouti and Nigerian billionaire Dangote to build $660 million refined petroleum pipeline

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 17:19 IST
Ethiopia, Djibouti and Nigerian billionaire Dangote to build $660 million refined petroleum pipeline

​Ethiopia, ​Djibouti and Nigerian ‌billionaire Aliko ​Dangote plan to build ‌a $660 million refined petroleum pipeline that will connect Ethiopia and Djibouti, ‌a spokesperson in Ethiopian ‌Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said on Thursday.

The project ⁠will ​include ⁠a 120-km (75-mile) pipeline, as well as ⁠approximately 375,000 cubic metres of ​storage capacity at Damerjog in ⁠Djibouti and 800,000 cubic metres ⁠at ​Dewele in Ethiopia, the spokesperson told Reuters, ⁠adding it should become operational within ⁠18 ⁠months.

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