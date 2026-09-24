Ethiopia, Djibouti and Nigerian billionaire Dangote to build $660 million refined petroleum pipeline
Ethiopia, Djibouti and Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote plan to build a $660 million refined petroleum pipeline that will connect Ethiopia and Djibouti, a spokesperson in Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said on Thursday.
The project will include a 120-km (75-mile) pipeline, as well as approximately 375,000 cubic metres of storage capacity at Damerjog in Djibouti and 800,000 cubic metres at Dewele in Ethiopia, the spokesperson told Reuters, adding it should become operational within 18 months.