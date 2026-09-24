Mapping the Market: Path to gains for Mag 7 still clear after recent pullback

The route to further gains in the Magnificent Seven ​remains open even after the group of tech stocks ​pulled back in recent sessions from ‌new highs ​hit earlier this week, technical analysis suggests.

Click here for a detailed technical analysis chart. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF, known by its ticker MAGS, ended at $72.08 on Wednesday ‌and has slipped about 1.9% from an intraday peak of $73.46 hit on Tuesday, according to LSEG data. That peak represented a brief push through an important barrier near $73.00, a resistance line drawn by connecting the group's October 2025 high to more recent ‌peaks.

However, the ETF failed to hold that level for long, meaning the barrier — now shifting slightly higher — remains ‌the first hurdle bulls need to clear. Should MAGS manage a decisive close above that resistance, the next significant test lies just under $82.00, a level tied to the December 2024 high. Technical analysts view these trendlines, which link previous peaks, as markers that can either slow a rally or, once broken, ⁠accelerate ​it.

On the downside, MAGS still ⁠has cushion. Support sits initially in the $71.16 to $68.00 area followed by the $66.55 to $65.00 range, a zone reinforced by three separate signals: the August low, ⁠the 200-day moving average, and an uptrend line stretching back to the April 2025 low. Moving averages, as well as previous highs ​and lows, can often act as important points that accelerate or halt a trend. That trendline has already proven ⁠its worth, having held during pullbacks in late June and late July, making it a key level to watch if momentum continues to fade.

What the ⁠chart ​shows: (Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The ⁠commentary is based on a ⁠technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess the likelihood of future price moves but does not guarantee the outcome. The column does not constitute investment advice or trading recommendations. )

(Terence ‌Gabriel is a ‌Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing ​by Burton Frierson and xxxx)