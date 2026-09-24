Mapping the Market: Path to gains for Mag 7 still clear after recent pullback
The route to further gains in the Magnificent Seven remains open even after the group of tech stocks pulled back in recent sessions from new highs hit earlier this week, technical analysis suggests.
Click here for a detailed technical analysis chart. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF, known by its ticker MAGS, ended at $72.08 on Wednesday and has slipped about 1.9% from an intraday peak of $73.46 hit on Tuesday, according to LSEG data. That peak represented a brief push through an important barrier near $73.00, a resistance line drawn by connecting the group's October 2025 high to more recent peaks.
However, the ETF failed to hold that level for long, meaning the barrier — now shifting slightly higher — remains the first hurdle bulls need to clear. Should MAGS manage a decisive close above that resistance, the next significant test lies just under $82.00, a level tied to the December 2024 high. Technical analysts view these trendlines, which link previous peaks, as markers that can either slow a rally or, once broken, accelerate it.
On the downside, MAGS still has cushion. Support sits initially in the $71.16 to $68.00 area followed by the $66.55 to $65.00 range, a zone reinforced by three separate signals: the August low, the 200-day moving average, and an uptrend line stretching back to the April 2025 low. Moving averages, as well as previous highs and lows, can often act as important points that accelerate or halt a trend. That trendline has already proven its worth, having held during pullbacks in late June and late July, making it a key level to watch if momentum continues to fade.
What the chart shows: (Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess the likelihood of future price moves but does not guarantee the outcome. The column does not constitute investment advice or trading recommendations. )
(Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Burton Frierson and xxxx)