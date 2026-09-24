BofA sees ECB rate hike in December as energy prices fan inflation

​BofA Global Research expects the ​European Central Bank to raise ‌interest rates ​by 25 basis points in December, citing a renewed energy shock that will keep euro zone inflation ‌above the central bank's target for longer.

Rising gas and oil prices are adding to inflation concerns in Europe, with persistent geopolitical tensions and limited signs of a breakthrough ‌in the Iran conflict threatening to keep energy markets tight through the ‌peak demand winter season. The ECB was among several major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan that raised interest rates this month as policymakers sought to contain inflation ⁠risks.

The ​brokerage says it ⁠remains cautious about stronger-than-expected growth in the first half of 2026, as volatility across the data ⁠makes it difficult to judge whether the improvement will last. "Growth could still look okay, but ​it would likely be less robust than today, and we doubt meaningful ⁠second-round effects would have emerged," the brokerage said in a note on Wednesday.

While an October move ⁠remains ​possible, BofA said it would likely require significantly higher inflation data. Financial markets are largely aligned with BofA's ECB call, with traders pricing in a ⁠roughly 93% chance of a December rate increase, according to LSEG data.

Separately, the brokerage ⁠also changed its ⁠call for Bank of England on Wednesday, adding a hike in November this year and a follow-up in February 2027.