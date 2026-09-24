Games-Philippines trailblazer Yulo adds Asian Games gold to Olympic success in gymnastics

Carlos ​Yulo, the Philippines' first Olympic ​gymnastics champion, added ‌Asian Games ​gold to his trophy cabinet on Thursday in a triumph made in Japan.

The 4-foot-11 ‌inch (1.5m) Yulo trained in Japan under a scholarship from the local Olympic committee and delivered in front of the Nagoya crowd with a ‌technical and precise routine to claim the floor exercise gold. With ‌his brother Karl competing in the same final, Yulo scored 14.666, edging out Kazakh Milad Karimi (14.600) in a cliffhanger.

Shoma Tsukiyama took bronze for Japan with a ⁠score ​of 14.566. Only ⁠a tenth of a point split the medallists. Yulo became the first Filipino to ⁠win multiple Olympic gold medals when he claimed the floor and vault ​titles at the Paris Games.

Having missed out on the 2018 ⁠Asian Games podium, his only previous appearance at the multi-sport event, the 26-year-old ⁠said ​he was glad to have a full set of world, Olympic and continental titles. "Having this in my collection, it's all ⁠complete now," he told reporters.

"We can just relax and really hope for ⁠the best ⁠tomorrow." Yulo will bid for a second Asian Games gold in the vault at the Nagoya City General ‌Gymnasium ‌on Friday.