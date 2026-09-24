EU concerned about US plans to ban diesel exports, spokesperson says

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 15:58 IST
EU concerned about US plans to ban diesel exports, spokesperson says

The ​European Union observes ​with concern ‌the United ​States' plans to ban diesel exports, saying ‌such a disruption would risk negative impact on both sides, a European ‌Commission spokesperson said on Thursday. "High-level ‌contacts between the European Union and the U.S. administration are ongoing. We expect ⁠close ​partners ⁠to consult each other before taking measures ⁠that affect shared markets," Olof Gill told ​reporters.

Politico reported that the United ⁠States was preparing a 90-day ban on ⁠diesel ​exports amid a spike in prices ahead of the midterm ⁠elections, though U.S. Energy Secretary Chris ⁠Wright ⁠has disputed that.

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