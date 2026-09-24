EU concerned about reported US plans to ban diesel exports, spokesperson says

​The European ​Union observes with ‌concern the ​United States' reported plans to ban diesel ‌exports, as such a disruption would risk negative impact on both sides, a ‌European Commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

"High-level contacts ‌between the European Union and the U.S. administration are ongoing. We expect close partners ⁠to ​consult each ⁠other before taking measures that affect shared ⁠markets," Olof Gill told reporters. Politico reported that ​the United States was preparing a 90-day ⁠ban on diesel exports amid a ⁠spike ​in prices ahead of the midterm elections, though U.S. Energy Secretary ⁠Chris Wright has disputed that, saying the ⁠administration ⁠was considering voluntary measures.