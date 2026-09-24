Djibouti, Ethiopia and Dangote plan petroleum pipeline, Ethiopian PM says

Djibouti, Ethiopia and Nigerian ​billionaire Aliko Dangote ​plan to build ‌a new ​refined petroleum products pipeline connecting Damerjog in Djibouti to Dewele in Ethiopia, Ethiopian ‌Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday.

The project will be developed through a partnership between Ethiopian Investment Holdings and the ‌Dangote Group, which separately already has a $4 billion fertiliser ‌pipeline and power plant, and a polypropylene packaging facility, in Ethiopia.

(Writing ‌by George Obulutsa. Editing by ​Mark Potter)