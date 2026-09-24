AR Rahman receives heartfelt praise from singer Heer 

Singer Heer feels grateful for collaborating with AR Rahman on 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'.In a press note, Heer shared, “I remember I got a call from Rahman Sir. I was so excited. He had heard one of my songs on Instagram and thought I would be good to sing for one of the songs. Little did I know it was for Main Vaapas Aaunga." She added, “Working with AR Rahman has changed the way I approach music. He has a very unique way of understanding a voice and bringing out an emotion that you may not have consciously thought about. Every time I work with him, I come away with something new.”

The singer, who has moved between contemporary, romantic and traditional sounds across her recent releases, said the variety has helped her grow as an artist. “I have been fortunate to get songs that are very different from each other. I don’t want to restrict myself to one particular sound. For me, the excitement is in discovering what a song needs and then trying to give it my all," she said.

From her collaborations with A.R. Rahman to songs such as “Chhaap Tilak” and “Roop Di Rani”, she confesses she is enjoying the opportunity to explore different facets of her artistry. “Every song has its own personality and demands something different from you as a singer. It’s like acting. I am enjoying this phase,” she added. (ANI)