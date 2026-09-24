Russia's Krasnodar region declares state of emergency as drone attacks slow grain exports

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 17:45 IST
Russia's Krasnodar region declares state of emergency as drone attacks slow grain exports

The governor of Russia's southern Krasnodar region, ​a major agricultural producer, has declared ​a state of emergency over ‌Ukrainian ​drone attacks that have inhibited the export of grain, a move which allows those affected to receive compensation. Both Russia and ‌Ukraine have stepped up attacks on the other side's grain vessels in the Black Sea in recent months, sending global prices higher.

Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, announcing the state of emergency ‌on Wednesday, said that "massive attacks" on logistics infrastructure had caused the suspension of ‌port operations and disruptions to shipping in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday. Agricultural producers, he said, were unable to sell much of their yields, leading to an oversupply on the ⁠domestic grain market.

Novorossiysk, ​a major port ⁠city in Krasnodar, is a frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes and a major outlet for Russian oil, ⁠oil products and grain exports, among other commodities. Krasnodar region harvested 11.4 million metric tons ​of grain and pulses this year, nearly 2 million tons more than in ⁠2025.

The Kremlin said this week that there had been further diplomatic contacts about a proposal by Turkey ⁠for ​the safe passage of grain via the Black Sea, and that Russia was finding alternate routes for its grain exports in the meantime. Turkey and the UN ⁠helped to mediate the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative in July 2022 to allow for ⁠the safe export ⁠of Ukrainian grain amid the war, but Russia withdrew from the agreement the following year, complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports ‌faced serious ‌obstacles.

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