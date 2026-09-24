Politico, MS NOW denied access to White House after judge's order

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 18:02 IST
Politico, MS NOW denied access to White House after judge's order

Politico and ‌MS NOW reporters ​were barred from the White House on ‌Thursday despite a judge's order calling for access to be restored immediately for journalists from ‌Politico, CNN and MS NOW after ‌President Donald Trump banned the news outlets.

The Politico reporter's credentials were also confiscated, Politico said, hours ⁠after ​a federal ⁠judge temporarily blocked Trump's ban and said it ⁠was likely unconstitutional. MS NOW also said its ​reporter was blocked from the White House. It ⁠was not immediately clear if journalists from ⁠CNN ​were allowed onto White House grounds.

The overnight ruling blocked the ban ⁠for 14 days and is a major setback for ⁠Trump ⁠in one of his biggest battles with the media.

TRENDING

1
Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Global
2
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

Global
3
Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Global
4
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Dutch Social Housing: Smart Sensors Connecting Daily Life With Energy Use

Home Visits Linked to Better Timing of First Foods for HIV-Exposed Babies in Tanzania

Tracking Every Meal: Bihar Experiment Offers New Lessons for Tackling Child Malnutrition

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026