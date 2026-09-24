Politico, MS NOW denied access to White House after judge's order

Politico and ‌MS NOW reporters ​were barred from the White House on ‌Thursday despite a judge's order calling for access to be restored immediately for journalists from ‌Politico, CNN and MS NOW after ‌President Donald Trump banned the news outlets.

The Politico reporter's credentials were also confiscated, Politico said, hours ⁠after ​a federal ⁠judge temporarily blocked Trump's ban and said it ⁠was likely unconstitutional. MS NOW also said its ​reporter was blocked from the White House. It ⁠was not immediately clear if journalists from ⁠CNN ​were allowed onto White House grounds.

The overnight ruling blocked the ban ⁠for 14 days and is a major setback for ⁠Trump ⁠in one of his biggest battles with the media.