Google plans first test of AI chips in space under Project Suncatcher

Alphabet's Google said on Thursday it will launch ​a prototype satellite next week ​in its first in-orbit test of ‌Project Suncatcher, ​a research effort to explore whether space could potentially host large-scale AI computing infrastructure. Companies including SpaceX and Starcloud are pursuing plans ‌to deploy data centers in low Earth orbit, aiming to harness near-continuous sunlight to power energy-intensive AI computing and sidestep terrestrial constraints on electricity supplies.

The new mission, scheduled to fly on ‌SpaceX's upcoming Transporter-18 rideshare launch in partnership with satellite company Planet Labs, will assess how ‌Google's AI hardware withstands launch forces, radiation and extreme temperatures in LEO. After the launch, it will send a prototype satellite carrying Google Tensor Processing Units into low Earth orbit to assess if the AI chips can ⁠operate ​reliably in space.

Space radiation ⁠can disrupt or degrade electronics, including by causing data errors known as bit flips. Google said it tested ⁠its TPUs while running AI workloads in a facility at the University of California, Davis, but ​that orbital testing was needed to understand how the hardware performs in the real ⁠environment.

The company will also evaluate its design to cool the power-intensive chips in the vacuum of space, where ⁠conventional airflow ​cooling is impossible, by combining heat pipes with radiators. But experts have said that the concept remains years from being commercially viable given high launch costs, engineering constraints and ⁠satellite production bottlenecks.

The first Suncatcher mission is designed to gather in-orbit data and identify potential ⁠failure points, rather ⁠than demonstrate an operational orbital data center, Google said. It aims to launch two satellites in 2027 to test the high-bandwidth laser links ‌needed to ‌connect future computing clusters.