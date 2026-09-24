New York sues Polymarket, says it ran illegal gambling operation

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 20:16 IST
New York sues Polymarket, says it ran illegal gambling operation

New York's ‌attorney general sued ​Polymarket on Thursday, escalating her battle against prediction markets, an industry that she ‌says violates state laws against illegal gambling.

Attorney General Letitia James filed her petition nearly two months after bringing a similar case against ‌Polymarket rival Kalshi. She filed similar petitions in April against ‌two other prediction market operators, Coinbase Financial Markets and Gemini Titan. James' case against Polymarket is the latest effort by US states to crack down on an ⁠industry ​that has soared ⁠in popularity since faring better than pollsters in predicting that Republican Donald Trump ⁠would beat Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Those states are ​also at odds with the Trump administration, with the Commodity ⁠Futures Trading Commission claiming exclusive authority to regulate prediction markets. Federal appeals courts are ⁠divided ​over who should oversee the industry, raising the prospect the US Supreme Court may need to decide.

Prediction markets are ⁠best known for letting people wager through so-called event contracts on the ⁠outcomes of ⁠sports events, though people can also often wager on elections and cultural events such as the Oscars.

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