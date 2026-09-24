Turkey steps up efforts to re-establish Black Sea grain corridor, Erdogan says

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 20:39 IST
Turkey steps up efforts to re-establish Black Sea grain corridor, Erdogan says

Turkish ‌President Tayyip Erdogan ​said Turkey had stepped ‌up efforts to re-establish the Black Sea grain corridor.

"We have now ‌increased our efforts to ‌re-establish the grain corridor. We are also accelerating our diplomatic steps ⁠for this," ​Erdogan ⁠told a group of Turkish ⁠journalists in New York, according to ​a text of his ⁠remarks shared by his office ⁠on Thursday. Erdogan ​said he had discussed the issue again ⁠with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and ⁠received ⁠a positive response.

TRENDING

1
Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Global
2
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

Global
3
Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Global
4
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Dutch Social Housing: Smart Sensors Connecting Daily Life With Energy Use

Home Visits Linked to Better Timing of First Foods for HIV-Exposed Babies in Tanzania

Tracking Every Meal: Bihar Experiment Offers New Lessons for Tackling Child Malnutrition

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026