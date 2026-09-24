Turkey steps up efforts to re-establish Black Sea grain corridor, Erdogan says

Turkish ‌President Tayyip Erdogan ​said Turkey had stepped ‌up efforts to re-establish the Black Sea grain corridor.

"We have now ‌increased our efforts to ‌re-establish the grain corridor. We are also accelerating our diplomatic steps ⁠for this," ​Erdogan ⁠told a group of Turkish ⁠journalists in New York, according to ​a text of his ⁠remarks shared by his office ⁠on Thursday. Erdogan ​said he had discussed the issue again ⁠with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and ⁠received ⁠a positive response.