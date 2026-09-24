Turkey steps up efforts to re-establish Black Sea grain corridor, Erdogan says
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had stepped up efforts to re-establish the Black Sea grain corridor.
"We have now increased our efforts to re-establish the grain corridor. We are also accelerating our diplomatic steps for this," Erdogan told a group of Turkish journalists in New York, according to a text of his remarks shared by his office on Thursday. Erdogan said he had discussed the issue again with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and received a positive response.