EXCLUSIVE-EU needs 'decisive change' in 'scale and pace' of defence investment, report says 

​The European ​Union is not rearming ‌quickly or ​effectively enough to meet its ‌goal of being ready to defend against Russia by 2030, according to the executive ‌summary of an EU report ‌prepared for the bloc's leaders and seen by Reuters. “Tackling the challenges of a ⁠contested ​and ⁠deteriorating security environment and the threat posed by ⁠Russia’s aggression requires moving further and ​substantially faster than now to reach defence ⁠readiness by 2030,” the European Defence ⁠Agency wrote.

“To ​achieve its 2030 readiness objective, Europe needs a decisive change ⁠in the scale and pace of ⁠defence ⁠investment, capability development and industrial capacity,” it said.