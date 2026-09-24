Spain proposes three-layer solution to define geography for 'Made in EU' act

Spain has proposed a three-tier system ​to determine which third countries ​qualify as "Made in EU" ‌under the ​European Commission's planned Industrial Accelerator Act, according to a document from sources at Spain's industry secretariat. The IAA is ‌part of broader EU efforts to help local industries compete with global rivals, notably China, that do not face Europe's strict regulations and higher energy costs.

The proposal ‌would allow treatment to vary by sector, avoiding a blanket approach.