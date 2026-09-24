Eight attempted suicides during US aircraft carrier's extended mission

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 21:10 IST
Eight attempted suicides during US aircraft carrier's extended mission

There were eight suicide attempts ​among US sailors on board ​the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike ‌group during ​its extended 286 consecutive-day deployment at sea, the Pentagon told a lawmaker in a written ‌response to questions. The nuclear-powered Lincoln, with roughly 5,000 personnel, was involved in the US naval blockade and combat operations in the war with Iran and — according to ‌Democratic lawmakers — set a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea. The ‌strike group consists of the carrier itself and several other warships.

In a letter to US Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand dated September 22, Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao said that while ⁠there ​were no suicides ⁠during the deployments, there were a total of eight attempts on board the aircraft ⁠carrier and its accompanying vessels. It was unclear how many individuals carried out the attempts.

"That this ​administration can find endless taxpayer dollars for bombs, ballrooms, and billionaires, ⁠but cannot take care of our service members, is completely unacceptable," said Gillibrand, who sits on ⁠the ​Senate Armed Services Committee. Earlier this month the Abraham Lincoln and some of its supporting ships arrived at port in eastern Thailand after ⁠286 days at sea, after having been deployed last November.

Typically naval deployments are ⁠for between ⁠six and nine months but can be extended during times of conflict. Mental health issues on long deployments have ‌long plagued ‌the US Navy.

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