Russia says strikes hit Ukrainian military-linked facilities, vessels

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 21:19 IST
Russia says strikes hit Ukrainian military-linked facilities, vessels

​Russian forces carried out a series of strikes ‌across Ukraine overnight and later on Thursday, targeting facilities and vessels that Moscow ‌said were linked to the Ukrainian military.

Russia's ‌Defence Ministry said the overnight strikes targeted several Kyiv-based facilities producing drones and drone components, ⁠two ​telecommunications centres ⁠serving the Ukrainian military, logistics hubs at the ⁠port of Odesa, and an oil tanker ​bound for Chornomorsk. The ministry said Russian ⁠forces later carried out additional strikes on an ⁠unspecified ​logistics centre in Odesa, a drone storage warehouse in Novi Biliari ⁠in the Odesa region, and a cargo vessel ⁠bound ⁠for Odesa.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

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