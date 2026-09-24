Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Haas to decide 2027 driver line-up within couple of ​weeks

American Formula One team Haas are evaluating a number of drivers and ​will finalise their 2027 line-up within the next couple of ‌weeks ​team, boss Ayao Komatsu said on Thursday, a day after the team’s under-pressure racer Esteban Ocon declared himself a “free agent.” “We haven’t made any decision yet,” Komatsu told reporters on Thursday ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says $500M contract ‌for past, not future, results

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn't shying away from the comments he made during a recent interview regarding his performance after signing a 14-year, $500 million contract last year. Guerrero told Spanish-language reporter Veronica Batista that he was being paid for what he had done previously, not what he was going to do in the ‌future. Suffice to say, it wasn't a hit with some Toronto fans.

Report: Ex-Spurs coach Gregg Popovich remarries

Gregg Popovich, who led the San Antonio Spurs to ‌five NBA championships, reportedly has a new ring. TMZ reported Wednesday night that Popovich married Mary Barth Budenholzer on Sept. 16 in Bexar County, Texas, citing a marriage license issued there. She is the ex-wife of Mike Budenholzer, who worked as Popovich's assistant in San Antonio from 1996-2013 before becoming the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Soccer-De Laurentiis wanted to 'shoot' Infantino, then applauded his World ⁠Cup show

Napoli ​President Aurelio De Laurentiis has a gift ⁠for turning football politics into cinema, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino found himself cast as both villain and hero in the Italian film producer's latest monologue on the state of the game. Speaking after receiving a ⁠lifetime achievement award from Italy's Foreign Press Association on Wednesday, De Laurentiis stopped short of directly attacking Infantino, who has faced calls to resign after exploring a plan under which private investors would ​have bought shares in the World Cup and other competitions.

Motor racing-Female racer Chadwick gets first taste of driving F1 car

Briton Jamie Chadwick got her first ⁠taste of driving a Formula One car when she tested last year's Williams at Portugal’s Portimao circuit earlier this week, the team said on Thursday. The 28-year-old, a three-times winner of the now-defunct all-female W-Series and an ambassador ⁠for ​the Grove-based squad, completed 32 laps of the southern Algarve circuit behind the wheel of the FW47 on Monday, Williams said in a statement.

Boxing-Joshua and Fury to face off in Cardiff on December 11

The long-awaited showdown between British former heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will take place in Cardiff on December 11, promoter Turki ⁠Alalshikh announced on social media on Thursday. Fury and Joshua ruled the division for much of the past decade, but a bout between them to unify all the major ⁠belts never came to fruition. Both were ⁠later beaten by Oleksandr Usyk, who became the undisputed heavyweight champion.

PWHL-Toronto to host league's first all-star tournament

The Professional Women's Hockey League announced that its first-ever all-star competition will be held in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, with players competing in a four-team, three-on-three tournament ‌on March 7. The ‌tournament will take place in a round-robin format, with teams broken down into PWHL Canada, PWHL ​International, PWHL USA, and PWHL Rookies.