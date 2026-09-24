'Rogue' US DEA agents are operating 'illegally' on Bahamian soil, ambassador says

The Bahamas accused "rogue" DEA agents of ​operating illegally on its territory and raised the ​issue with the Trump administration ‌last week, ​the country's ambassador to the US told Reuters on Thursday.

Bahamian officials lodged the grievance on Friday in a meeting in Washington with the US ‌Department of Justice, Wendall Jones, Bahamian ambassador to the US, said. The complaint threatens to strain US-Bahamian law enforcement cooperation, reviving questions about sovereignty as a major US drug trafficking prosecution rattles Bahamian politics.

US investigators have indicted more than ‌half a dozen Bahamians over the last 18 months, including senior members of the country's police and ‌defense force. They are accused of participating in an operation to smuggle drugs from South America through The Bahamas to the United States. Jones said the indictments did not factor into The Bahamas' complaint alleging illegal DEA operations.

"We made a general complaint of the ⁠behavior ​of rogue DEA agents in ⁠The Bahamas who operate without the consent of the government or the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and that is a matter of ⁠law, matter of treaty," Jones said in a phone interview. The US State Department, Justice Department and DEA did not immediately ​respond to requests for comments.

The Bahamian newspaper The Tribune first reported news of the complaint. It ⁠quoted US Ambassador to The Bahamas Herschel Walker, who dismissed the accusation as "fake news." A close US ally located just 50 miles ⁠from ​Miami, The Bahamas authorizes seven DEA agents to operate on the island, Jones said.

Jones did not provide an estimate for the number of DEA agents believed to be operating without Bahamian government authorization, but said ⁠it has happened "over the many years," adding that the Trump administration told Bahamian officials that it will investigate the ⁠matter. The Bahamas is ⁠not the only country to lodge similar objections. In April, Mexican officials alleged that two US agents who died in a car crash that month were working ‌in the country ‌without authorization.