Building partially collapses after explosion in central Athens, one person reportedly injured

​A two-storey building partially collapsed in central Athens on ‌Friday after an explosion, the Greek fire brigade said, with local media reporting one person, a ‌passerby, was slightly injured.

A gas leak probably ‌caused the explosion at the building in Plaka, a touristy area in the heart of Athens ⁠near ​the Acropolis and ⁠the Temple of Zeus, local media reported, adding ⁠that it was powerful enough to be heard throughout ​the city centre. Images from local media showed ⁠concrete slabs from the building hanging in the ⁠air, ​while several cars parked across a narrow street beneath were damaged by the ⁠rubble.

Police said they had rescued two women who ⁠had ⁠been trapped in an adjacent building.