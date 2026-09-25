Building partially collapses after explosion in central Athens, one person reportedly injured

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 11:43 IST
Building partially collapses after explosion in central Athens, one person reportedly injured

​A two-storey building partially collapsed in central Athens on ‌Friday after an explosion, the Greek fire brigade said, with local media reporting one person, a ‌passerby, was slightly injured.

A gas leak probably ‌caused the explosion at the building in Plaka, a touristy area in the heart of Athens ⁠near ​the Acropolis and ⁠the Temple of Zeus, local media reported, adding ⁠that it was powerful enough to be heard throughout ​the city centre. Images from local media showed ⁠concrete slabs from the building hanging in the ⁠air, ​while several cars parked across a narrow street beneath were damaged by the ⁠rubble.

Police said they had rescued two women who ⁠had ⁠been trapped in an adjacent building.

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