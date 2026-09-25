Swedish, Finnish fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft
Swedish and Finnish fighter jets were scrambled to intercept and identify Russian military aircraft in international airspace over the Gulf of Finland on Thursday, the Finnish Air Force said on Friday.
The mission fell under the broader Finnish-Swedish framework for monitoring and safeguarding both countries' airspace, the air force said in a statement. The two air forces' jets tracked down and identified a group of Russian aircraft including a transport plane and several fighter jets, it added.