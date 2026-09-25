Swedish, Finnish fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft

Swedish ​and Finnish fighter jets were ‌scrambled to intercept and identify Russian military aircraft in international airspace ‌over the Gulf of Finland ‌on Thursday, the Finnish Air Force said on Friday.

The ⁠mission ​fell ⁠under the broader Finnish-Swedish framework for ⁠monitoring and safeguarding both countries' ​airspace, the air force said in ⁠a statement. The two air ⁠forces' ​jets tracked down and identified a group of ⁠Russian aircraft including a transport ⁠plane ⁠and several fighter jets, it added.