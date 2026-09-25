Zelenskiy says India, Turkey, Egypt, Middle Eastern nations in Black Sea talks

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 13:54 IST
Zelenskiy says India, Turkey, Egypt, Middle Eastern nations in Black Sea talks

​Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Friday ​that India, Turkey, Egypt ‌and other Middle Eastern countries were taking part in talks on unblocking shipping ‌in the Black Sea.

"Egypt, ‌India, Turkey, and representatives from the Middle East - I had separate ⁠conversations ​with ⁠the leadership of these countries, and our ⁠Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ​also been in contact with their ⁠counterparts in these countries," Zelenskiy told ⁠reporters ​in a WhatsApp briefing. "In addition to these countries, there ⁠were also proposals from other ⁠nations ⁠to deblock the Black Sea."

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