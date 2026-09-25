Dhanush offers prayers at Maranadu Karuppanasamy Temple, seeks blessings for his film with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu

Actor Dhanush attends the pooja ceremony for his upcoming film at the Maranadu Karuppanasamy Temple in Maranadu village, near Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district on Friday. 

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 14:42 IST
Dhanush offers prayers at Maranadu Karuppanasamy Temple, seeks blessings for his film with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu
Dhanush and cast of his upcoming film with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Dhanush attends the pooja ceremony for his upcoming film at the Maranadu Karuppanasamy Temple in Maranadu village, near Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district on Friday. He was joined by the cast of the film, which also includes Vadivelu in the lead role. The upcoming film stars Dhanush in the lead role and is directed by Tamilarasan Pachamuthu, who previously directed Lubber Pandhu.

On Tuesday, Dhanush recieved double honours at the 72nd National Film Awards. The actor, producer and director was honoured with two National Awards. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at the ceremony, which was held outside New Delhi for the first time.

Dhanush received the National Award for Best Tamil Film for 'Raayan', which he directed and also starred in. The honour marks his first National Award recognition as a director. The film, which was released in 2024, follows a man who gets pulled into a world of crime and revenge while trying to protect his family.

The actor will be next seen in the film 'OM: Chapter 1', which is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy. (ANI)

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