Kremlin says trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the US could happen soon 

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 15:16 IST
Kremlin says trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the US could happen soon 

The ​Kremlin said on ​Friday that a ‌trilateral meeting ​between the US, Russia and Ukraine to discuss efforts ‌to end the four-and-a-half year conflict in Ukraine could happen soon. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has ‌said that the meeting would be at ‌a technical level and might take place in the United Arab Emirates.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who ⁠said ​there ⁠were no details about the potential meeting to add ⁠for now, also said that Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's ​presidential envoy, was in the United States where ⁠he had been talking to the US ⁠negotiators and ​focusing on the question of potential economic cooperation. A source with knowledge of ⁠the talks told Reuters that Dmitriev had held ⁠a ⁠meeting with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on September 24.

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