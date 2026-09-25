Philippines accuses China of obstructing resupply mission in South China Sea

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 16:20 IST
Philippines accuses China of obstructing resupply mission in South China Sea

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) accused ​China on Friday of obstructing ‌a ​resupply mission to troops on board a grounded World War Two-era warship in the South China Sea, saying dangerous manoeuvres ‌by Chinese vessels "put Filipino personnel at risk" and prevented the mission from being completed.

"There was no collision, and no one was injured, but the dangerous manoeuvres of the China Coast Guard ‌created a serious risk of collision," said Jay Tarriela, a PCG spokesperson on South China ‌Sea issues.

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