Russia says EU sanctions on former RT boss are illegal
The Kremlin on Friday condemned European Union sanctions on a former executive of broadcaster Russia Today as illegal and a violation of press freedom. EU countries on Thursday agreed to impose sanctions on Xenia Fedorova, a former executive in RT's French division, saying she had been involved in spreading pro-Russian narratives about the war in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the move to reporters as "persecution of media representatives". Western human rights groups accuse Russia itself of violating press freedom in a crackdown on dissent that intensified after Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022. The Committee to Protect Journalists says 30 media representatives are currently imprisoned in Russia. The Kremlin says some censorship is necessary at a time of conflict.