Russia says EU sanctions on former RT boss are illegal

The ​Kremlin on Friday condemned ​European Union ‌sanctions on ​a former executive of broadcaster Russia Today as ‌illegal and a violation of press freedom. EU countries on Thursday agreed to impose sanctions ‌on Xenia Fedorova, a former executive in RT's ‌French division, saying she had been involved in spreading pro-Russian narratives about the war in Ukraine.

Kremlin ⁠spokesman ​Dmitry ⁠Peskov described the move to reporters as "persecution of media ⁠representatives". Western human rights groups accuse Russia itself ​of violating press freedom in a crackdown ⁠on dissent that intensified after Russia launched its ⁠full-scale ​war against Ukraine in 2022. The Committee to Protect Journalists says 30 media ⁠representatives are currently imprisoned in Russia. The Kremlin says ⁠some ⁠censorship is necessary at a time of conflict.