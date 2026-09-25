CULTURE CURRENT-Lisa on life beyond Blackpink

Years before K-pop girl group Blackpink was shattering streaming records and headlining Coachella, 14-year-old Lalisa Manobal (known mononymously as Lisa) was flying from Thailand to Korea, alone, to chase her dream of performing onstage. The ​now 29-year-old rose to fame as a member of the group, but a new documentary, "Always Lalisa," in cinemas October 12, captures the year she stepped away from ​Blackpink to try new projects — including making her acting debut on the latest season of “The White Lotus” — for the ‌first time since ​that flight to Korea 15 years ago.

Speaking with Reuters in Toronto after the film's world premiere, Lisa discusses how she forged her own path in the industry, what's changed since her year-long break and whom she always invites to watch her perform. The following conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

This documentary focuses on one year of your life, in which you took a step back from Blackpink to try new things. Was one year long enough? I thought it was long enough. We ended up squeezing everything in one year. It was ‌a lot, but it was fun. I tried my best to take a little break for myself and just be with my family. During "The White Lotus," I got to spend six months (in Thailand). Of course, I was back and forth doing music in LA, but it's always nice to be close to your family.

The film touches on how navigating the K-pop world was hard for you, coming from Thailand. Walk me through how your career began and what that extra pressure felt like for you. I auditioned for YG (Entertainment, the South Korean talent agency and record label) when I was 13. When I turned 14, I flew to Korea to start my training season. It was fun for me because I got to do the things that I love. I ‌went to practice every day. I learned Korean every day, two hours per day. I trained for five years, then I debuted with Blackpink.

It wasn't easy for me at a young age to just live there alone. Yes, there's a little pressure there, but I'm just lucky that I have my girls with me. I think that's why ‌we bonded a lot and that's why we're a family. When you first started your break from Blackpink, you spoke about how you found it difficult to find your own voice. Do you feel like you’ve reached that point now?

I feel like it's not so much finding my voice — it's more like trying something new, something to challenge myself. When I was with Blackpink, my position was a rapper. I always wanted to sing and I never really had a chance to do that on my own, so it was a year of trying to figure things out, (to) try something new. Your most recent solo album "Alter Ego" is about five different characters that you relate to. Over the past year, is there a character or persona that you've discovered that you would add to those five?

They're still the same, but I feel like every single ego grew with me somehow during these years. It's always great ⁠to go back and listen ​to the album from the start and bring back the memories from when I prepared this album. ⁠It's a fun memory. In the documentary, you open up about the challenges you had growing up as a K-pop idol when it comes to dating, going out and even driving. Is that still a challenge for you?

I mean, back then, I was young. I'm more mature now, so I don't think it's a challenge for me. I'm just trying to enjoy my life, live my life and also find a work-life balance. I ⁠feel like that's more healthy for me and for my work. How were you able to get to a spot where you could be open and comfortable talking about the more sensitive topics in the documentary?

I feel like it's because of Sue (Kim), the director. She has an energy that just makes me feel calm and want to be open about everything; to open my heart. I would talk to her for ​three, four hours non-stop and then just feel like I wanted to share something about me to her and also to the audience. You’re back with Blackpink now. What's changed since you took your break?

I feel like we've gained a lot more confidence in ourselves. We were able to do our own stuff and find our ⁠own voice, so (now that) we're back together, we bring good energy. We missed each other so much, so when we're back together we're like, "Oh my God, finally back with my girls." Was it hard to take the break?

No, (because) I feel like we always have each other's back. Even when we're doing our solo projects, we still text each other, we still call, we still FaceTime, we still sometimes meet and eat some good Korean BBQ. Of course, I felt lonely sometimes because ⁠I ​had to do some things alone, and usually I have three more girls to talk and chat with, but it's always nice to have them as supporters. And we respect our break time — we needed a little break. What surprised you most about yourself making this documentary?

Being able to open up to my fans and have them see behind-the-scenes stuff. Even though my old archive videos from when I was little are so embarrassing. Like, what is that fashion? Mom, why do you do this to me? Speaking of your mom — she and your step-dad were a big part of this documentary. What did that mean for you?

They've been my biggest supporters since day one because they trusted me since the start. If it weren't for ⁠them, I wouldn't be able to do this. I mean, to send your daughter to another country alone when she was only 14. I don't think it was easy for them to do that. But they trust me so much and they want me to do whatever I want to do. I'm here now, and they're super proud. Before you ⁠went on stage for your solo performance at Coachella, you mentioned something you do before every performance, which ⁠is to invite your grandpa and dance teacher, both of whom have since passed away, to join you. Tell me about why you do that.

I'm super close with my grandpa and during COVID, I couldn't go back (to see him in Thailand), and that's when he passed away. He was always my biggest supporter; he always believed in me. And teacher Nok, I think he's one of the key people that made me, me today. I just want to invite them to come and see me perform because he didn't have a ‌chance to see me here today, so that's why I’m always ‌like, "Hey, come watch me. I'm gonna do this here, just watch." I feel like they're my guardian angels.

The perspectives expressed in Culture Current are the subject’s own and do not necessarily reflect ​the views of Reuters News. (Additional reporting by Natasha Mulenga; Editing by Yasmeen Serhan and Aurora Ellis)