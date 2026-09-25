Pope Leo warns in France of AI creating 'paradise of machines'

​Pope Leo ​on ‌Friday urged the world ​to reconsider the development ‌of artificial intelligence in his first speech during his weekend visit ‌to France, warning AI could ‌create a future where "a paradise of machines" takes control of the ⁠Earth.

"If ​we ⁠are to avoid losing our humanity ⁠amid a 'paradise of machines' invading and ​conditioning our daily lives, there ⁠is an urgent need for education ⁠in ​ethical discernment and the capacity to acknowledge the ⁠moral good," Pope Leo said in remarks ⁠made ⁠at the Elysee.