Pope Leo warns in France of AI creating 'paradise of machines'
Pope Leo on Friday urged the world to reconsider the development of artificial intelligence in his first speech during his weekend visit to France, warning AI could create a future where "a paradise of machines" takes control of the Earth.
"If we are to avoid losing our humanity amid a 'paradise of machines' invading and conditioning our daily lives, there is an urgent need for education in ethical discernment and the capacity to acknowledge the moral good," Pope Leo said in remarks made at the Elysee.