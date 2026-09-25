Details on US, China trade talks to come on Monday, says Greer

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 19:11 IST
Details on US, China trade talks to come on Monday, says Greer

​The United States is expected to release ​details on the outcome of ‌trade ​negotiations with China on Monday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday.

US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to ‌the White House on Thursday but there was little sign of a breakthrough on a host of sensitive issues. "We're in a managed trade situation ... we've had progress, and we will release ‌on Monday, I think, a lot more details about what we've accomplished over the ‌past few weeks in negotiating with the Chinese," he told CNBC.

The U.S. has agreed with China on exempting some key goods from arguments over trade, he said. The U.S. would send agricultural products and medical devices "and ⁠we're ​getting from them, you ⁠know, consumer goods and other things that are non-sensitive," he added. "We've actually reached agreement with the Chinese on ⁠a number of these things in areas where, you know if we have trade disputes in the ​future or if there are tariff measures in the future, we just leave those ⁠things to the side."

Greer also said that the current talks did not cover a small amount of high ⁠quality ​US-made chips requiring licenses. "These are the crown jewels of American technology. It's the way we stay ahead in the race for superintelligence, or AI, and so those conversations ... (are) ⁠not really happening in these negotiations," he said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held talks with ⁠Chinese Vice Premier He ⁠Lifeng this week and said they had agreed to extend until January 10 a deal that paused a trade war that saw mutual ‌tariffs top ‌100%.

TRENDING

1
South Korea’s Aging Challenge: Pension Gaps Leave Millions Facing an Uncertain Retirement
Blog

South Korea’s Aging Challenge: Pension Gaps Leave Millions Facing an Uncerta...

Korea Rep
2
Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragile Understanding

Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragi...

Philippines
3
Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Global
4
China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Forests Hold More Than Timber: Digital Tools and Better Exports Could Raise Earnings

Ethiopia’s Justice Paradox: Fast Courts Face Staffing, Digital and Access Gaps as Cases Rise

From Training to Trading: Why Real Customer Demand Could Accelerate SME Digital Transformation

Beyond Good Policy: Why Strong Public Institutions Matter for Investment, Jobs and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026