Swedish police launch probe into possible election fraud around Stockholm

Police said on Friday they had started ​preliminary investigations into five complaints of election ​fraud around Sweden's capital, days ‌after a ​probe in another area, casting a further shadow over the September 13 national vote. Sweden's parliamentary election saw the opposition narrowly defeat ‌the incumbent right-wing government in a vote widely seen as a referendum on whether the far-right Sweden Democrats should be part of the next administration.

Stockholm police said they had started the preliminary investigations ‌after receiving five complaints, including one about the vote in the suburb of Jarva. Two ‌of the cases also involved complaints of potential vote-buying, a police spokesperson added, declining to go into more detail or name the other areas.

It was not immediately clear what impact those cases might have on the ⁠result of ​the election in ⁠those areas if any wrongdoing was found. On Tuesday, prosecutors said they were looking into potential fraud in the central ⁠Swedish town of Borlange, a case that could put 11 parliamentary seats in play if the Election Review ​Board decides to order a re-run.

In a statement on Thursday, the Prosecution Authority ⁠said no indictments had been issued in relation to the allegations of fraud in Borlange and no suspects had ⁠been ​formally identified. In that case, the investigation centres on the election of Mohamed Abdukardir Ali, a Left Party candidate for parliament, who unexpectedly overtook other representatives on the ballot for ⁠the party.

The Left Party said on Tuesday Ali would take a leave of absence while the ⁠allegations were being ⁠investigated. Reuters was not immediately able to reach Ali for comment. Sweden's Election Review Board on Friday was not immediately available to respond to ‌requests for ‌comment on the new investigations.