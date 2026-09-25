Putin says all Ukraine peace proposals on table, but Russia must weigh its interests, agencies report

Russian ​President ‌Vladimir Putin said ​on Friday that ‌all proposals for a settlement in Ukraine remained on ‌the table, but Moscow ‌still needed to assess what was in its ⁠best ​interest, ⁠Russian news agencies reported.

He said ⁠that Moscow was ​ready to resume negotiations ⁠with Kyiv after last week's ⁠Russian ​parliamentary elections but Ukraine had attempted to ⁠strike Moscow and attacked ⁠polling stations.