Iran will make no nuclear concessions, Iranian official says

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 22:04 IST
Iran will make no nuclear concessions, Iranian official says

Iran ​will show no flexibility ​over its nuclear ‌program even ​if the United States accepts its proposal to reopen the Strait ‌of Hormuz, which calls for steps including the lifting of a US naval blockade on Iranian ports, a ‌senior Iranian official told Reuters on Friday. The official, ‌speaking on condition of anonymity, said the waterway would remain closed until “all of Iran’s conditions are met” by the United ⁠States.

Under ​Iran’s proposal, ⁠Tehran has offered to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. ⁠Within seven days, hostilities would end on all fronts, including ​Lebanon, the United States would lift its blockade ⁠on Iranian ports, release Iran’s frozen funds and waive its oil ⁠sanctions, ​Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday. The proposal follows a sharp escalation in Middle ⁠East tensions after seven months of war between Iran and ⁠the ⁠United States, with Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen launching missiles and drones at Saudi ‌Arabia.

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