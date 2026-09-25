Unions at Chile's Escondida mine reject bid to pause contract talks after worker's death

Unions at Chile's Escondida copper mine, ​the world's largest, pushed back on ​Friday after management sought to ‌pause contract ​talks with unionized supervisors and staff following a fatal accident earlier this week.

The company, in an internal note seen by ‌Reuters, said it had asked for a temporary suspension of negotiations after the worker's death. The unions rejected the request, meaning talks will continue on schedule. "We condemn the company for using ‌this tragedy to seek a suspension of the ongoing collective bargaining process, especially when (unions) have ‌repeatedly warned about poor safety conditions at the site," the supervisors' union said in a statement.

Operations at Escondida, in Chile's northern Atacama Desert, were halted after the accident, then gradually resumed on Thursday while the causes ⁠remained under ​investigation. In Chile, mines ⁠can normally restart after a fatal accident once safety inspectors confirm that conditions are safe. Union 1, which ⁠represents rank-and-file workers, called it "unacceptable" that much of the mine's activity continued after the accident and ​said only part of the operation was halted after intervention by mining regulator Sernageomin.

It ⁠also rejected the company's attempt to pause the supervisors' contract talks. "This request appears to be nothing more ⁠than ​a delaying tactic, which we categorically reject. A worker's death cannot be turned into a tool or an argument for other ends," Union 1 said.

Unionized supervisors are due to ⁠vote from September 28 to September 30 on the company's latest contract offer. Their union has ⁠urged members to ⁠reject it, a move that could open the door to a strike. BHP operates Escondida. Rio Tinto holds a 30% stake, while Japan-based ‌JECO owns ‌12.5%.