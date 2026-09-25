More than 40 missing after Congo passenger boat sinks, official says
More than 40 people were missing on Friday after a passenger boat sank on Lake Tanganyika in Democratic Republic of Congo, an official said.
More than 40 people were missing on Friday after a passenger boat sank on Lake Tanganyika in Democratic Republic of Congo, an official said.
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