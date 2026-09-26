Italy's Catania airport shuts as Etna ash halts flights

​Flights ​at Italy's ‌Catania airport were ​suspended on Saturday due ‌to volcanic ash from Mount Etna's ongoing activity and ‌weather conditions, the company operating ‌the Sicilian hub said. All arrivals at the airport, Italy's ⁠fifth-busiest ​by passenger ⁠traffic, have been suspended until ⁠1000 GMT on Sunday.

Mount ​Etna, Europe's highest and ⁠most active volcano, frequently disrupts flights ⁠at ​Catania, but ash emissions have been particularly ⁠intense this summer, affecting thousands ⁠of travellers ⁠during the peak holiday season.