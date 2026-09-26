Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 17:37 IST
Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30

Eleven ​people were ‌killed and ​30 injured in a blast in Dera Ismail Khan ‌in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, emergency service Rescue 1122 said.

Dera Ismail Khan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ‌province near Pakistan's border regions with Afghanistan, ‌has repeatedly been hit by Islamist militant violence, frequently targeting police and security forces. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed ⁠responsibility ​for Saturday's ⁠attack.

The blast occurred near Aman Mela in the ⁠Darazinda area of the district, Rescue 1122 said ​in a statement. Rescue teams from the Darazinda ⁠station reached the scene and began relief operations, ⁠providing ​medical assistance to the wounded and taking them to hospital, the service said.

Security ⁠incidents have continued in the district this month, ⁠including ⁠attacks involving the Pakistani Taliban.

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