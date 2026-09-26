President ​Donald Trump predicted on ‌Saturday that ​the US and Cuba will reach an agreement and that ‌he does not think military action will be necessary.

"I would say that Cuba and us will make ‌a deal. I don't think we'll need the military," ‌Trump told reporters at the White House. The Trump administration has openly stated that its goal is to change Cuba's government. ⁠A ​US-imposed ⁠oil blockade implemented earlier this year has put the country under ⁠severe strain as it contends with fuel shortages and ​blackouts exacerbated by failing infrastructure.

"We want to help Cuba," ⁠Trump said before departing for Tennessee. "We want to open Cuba ⁠up ​to our people." In an address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump called ⁠Cuba a failed state and said "freedom will be coming" ⁠to the ⁠island nation. The Cuban delegation walked out of the hall during that speech.