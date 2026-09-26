Trump predicts Cuba and US will make a deal

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 21:05 IST
Trump predicts Cuba and US will make a deal

President ​Donald Trump predicted on ‌Saturday that ​the US and Cuba will reach an agreement and that ‌he does not think military action will be necessary.

"I would say that Cuba and us will make ‌a deal. I don't think we'll need the military," ‌Trump told reporters at the White House. The Trump administration has openly stated that its goal is to change Cuba's government. ⁠A ​US-imposed ⁠oil blockade implemented earlier this year has put the country under ⁠severe strain as it contends with fuel shortages and ​blackouts exacerbated by failing infrastructure.

"We want to help Cuba," ⁠Trump said before departing for Tennessee. "We want to open Cuba ⁠up ​to our people." In an address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump called ⁠Cuba a failed state and said "freedom will be coming" ⁠to the ⁠island nation. The Cuban delegation walked out of the hall during that speech.

TRENDING

1
Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragile Understanding

Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragi...

Philippines
2
Saudi Grand Mufti tells troops to be ready to sacrifice their lives fighting Houthis

Saudi Grand Mufti tells troops to be ready to sacrifice their lives fighting...

Global
3
Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to hold urgent chiefs-of-staff meeting after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to hold urgent chiefs-of-staff meeting after ...

Global
4
Xi says US, China must explore new ways for major powers to work together

Xi says US, China must explore new ways for major powers to work together

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Countries With the Most Renewable Power Are Not Always the Most Energy Secure

The WTO’s Rules Still Hold Most Trade Together: Can They Survive a More Divided World?

Foreign Investment Lifts South Africa’s Growth, but the Jobs Gap Persists

When Amazon Rivers Run Low, Millions Feel the Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026