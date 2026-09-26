Soccer-Kabini earns South Africa win over Guinea, Eritrea hold Kenya

South Africa left-back ​Samukele Kabini scored his first ​international goal 13 minutes from ‌time ​to hand South Africa a 2-1 home win over Guinea in their opening Group D match of the ‌2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Soweto on Saturday.

Eritrea held tournament co-hosts Kenya to a 1-1 draw in Nairobi in the other game in the group ‌as South Africa made a positive start under new coach Pitso Mosimane, who ‌returns for a third spell in charge. Defender Ime Okon gave the home side the lead on the half-hour mark as he blasted the ball in off the near post, but Guinea ⁠equalised via ​Seydouba Cisse when ⁠he reacted quickest to a loose ball after a free-kick had hit the wall.

That would have ⁠been a good result for Guinea, but they were undone at the back when ​Yanela Mbuthuma played in fellow substitute Kabini behind the visitors’ defence and ⁠he finished low past the goalkeeper. With Kenya having qualified as co-hosts for the finals, only one other ⁠side ​will advance from Group D to the 24-team tournament and Guinea appear to be South Africa’s main rivals.

Eritrea took the lead in Kenya via ⁠Nahom Girmai as he profited from some hesitant defending by Kenya, but the home ⁠side equalised through ⁠Ryan Ogam three minutes from the end. South Africa next travel to neutral Cairo to face Eritrea on Wednesday, while Guinea ‌host Kenya ‌the following day.