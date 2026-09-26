UN mission warns disruption to Libya oil infrastructure could trigger sanctions

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 21:08 IST
UN mission warns disruption to Libya oil infrastructure could trigger sanctions

​Attacks targeting ​Libya's ‌energy infrastructure, or ​any actions that ‌could undermine it, may constitute grounds for sanctions under ‌relevant UN Security Council ‌resolutions, the UN Support Mission in Libya said ⁠on Saturday.

The ​warning ⁠comes as the Sharara-Zawiya ⁠oil pipeline remains closed, causing ​losses in crude production ⁠and public revenues and raising ⁠risks ​to fuel supplies and electricity ⁠generation, the mission said in ⁠a ⁠statement.

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