Motor racing-F1 leader Antonelli calls Azerbaijan weekend the worst of his season

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 23:22 IST
Motor racing-F1 leader Antonelli calls Azerbaijan weekend the worst of his season

Formula One championship leader Kimi ​Antonelli called the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ​weekend the worst of his ‌season after ​recovering to finish fifth in Saturday’s race following a costly qualifying crash that left him starting 16th on the grid.

A ‌troubled weekend for Antonelli, that began with a hydraulics problem in Thursday practice, put a blot on an otherwise flawless season for the 20-year-old Italian. It coincided with a dominant weekend for Mercedes ‌teammate George Russell who took his third win of the season and narrowed the ‌gap at the top of the standings from 81 to 66 points.

“Obviously, it was the worst weekend by far of the season,” said Antonelli, winner of eight races this year, who went into the Azerbaijan weekend ⁠gunning ​for a third successive ⁠triumph. “I felt always a step behind and especially with the mistake in qualifying, the confidence level was not ⁠high.”

Antonelli’s drive on Saturday could not have been more different than his 19th-to-first charge through the field ​in his home Italian Grand Prix earlier this month. His Baku comeback was instead more ⁠of a slow-burn recovery.

Antonelli, who was hobbled by contact with a Haas car, said he had driven a ⁠race ​of damage limitation. He would bounce back next weekend in Malaysia, he added.

“I think this weekend taught me a lot,” said Antonelli, who is on course to become the ⁠first Italian to win the Formula One title since Alberto Ascari in 1953. “I think in many ⁠occasions this weekend… ⁠I don’t know, probably also with the mindset, I was not in the best pace.

“I’ll just make sure that next weekend we get ‌back at ‌the right level.”

TRENDING

1
White House blocks CNN from Air Force One trip, Washington Post reports

White House blocks CNN from Air Force One trip, Washington Post reports

Global
2
TV networks resume covering White House as press access fight continues

TV networks resume covering White House as press access fight continues

Global
3
OpenAI's models accessed public US Census, SEC data, Bloomberg News reports

OpenAI's models accessed public US Census, SEC data, Bloomberg News reports

Global
4
South Africa open to more talks with US after visa dispute, minister says

South Africa open to more talks with US after visa dispute, minister says

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Countries With the Most Renewable Power Are Not Always the Most Energy Secure

The WTO’s Rules Still Hold Most Trade Together: Can They Survive a More Divided World?

Foreign Investment Lifts South Africa’s Growth, but the Jobs Gap Persists

When Amazon Rivers Run Low, Millions Feel the Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026