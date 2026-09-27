Trump says he approved fuel economy standards ending Biden EV mandate

​US President ​Donald Trump posted ‌on Saturday ​he approved new fuel economy standards that ‌terminate the Biden administration's electric vehicles mandate.

"These new Standards will take the waste ‌out of building cars in America. That ‌means LOWER PRICES, saving families thousands on a new, beautiful, and safe car," Trump ⁠wrote ​in ⁠a Truth Social post. The Trump administration last month ⁠said it would soon announce sharply lower ​vehicle fuel-economy standards, reversing a push by ⁠the prior administration to force automakers ⁠to ​build more fuel-efficient vehicles.

Under President Joe Biden, the US government sought ⁠to prod automakers to build more electric ⁠vehicles ⁠to meet rising fuel-efficiency standards.