Soccer-Georgia replace manager Sagnol with Svanadze after Northern Ireland loss

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2026 00:53 IST
Soccer-Georgia replace manager Sagnol with Svanadze after Northern Ireland loss

Georgia have sacked manager Willy ​Sagnol in the wake ​of their Nations ‌League defeat ​at home to Northern Ireland, and appointed Ramaz Svanadze as the new boss, ‌the Georgian Football Federation said on Saturday. Svanadze had been manager of Georgia's Under-21 side for the past five years, and has ‌signed a contract until the end of 2028.

Sagnol had ‌been in charge since 2021 and the Frenchman guided Georgia to their first major tournament when they qualified for Euro 2024, where they ⁠lost to ​eventual winners ⁠Spain in the last 16, but results since then have failed to ⁠live up to those heights. In the most recent World Cup qualifying ​campaign, Georgia lost five of their six group games ⁠to miss out on the tournament, and Friday's 1-0 loss in Tbilisi ⁠was ​Sagnol's final act as national coach.

"Thank you, Willy Sagnol, for every minute spent in the Georgian national team ⁠and for the emotions we went through together on this historic ⁠path," a ⁠Georgian FA statement said. Svanadze's first game in charge will be Monday's Group B2 game at home ‌to ‌Ukraine.

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