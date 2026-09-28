Russia hit Palau-flagged vessel in Ukraine's Odesa region, Zelenskiy says
Russia has struck a vessel sailing under the Palau flag in Ukraine's Black Sea region of Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.
Russia has struck a vessel sailing under the Palau flag in Ukraine's Black Sea region of Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.
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