Games-Rain-hit Asian Games battles scheduling logjam 

Asian Games organisers faced multiple scheduling headaches on ​Monday as persistent rain disrupted several competitions at the ​sprawling multi-sport event.

Tennis, surfing and cricket were ‌among ​sports hit by poor weather on day nine of full competition. Both the men's cricket quarter-finals between Pakistan-Hong Kong and India-Afghanistan were washed out after the playing field was drenched ‌at Korogi Athletic Park on the outskirts of Nagoya.

With no contingency built into the schedule, Pakistan and India advanced to the semi-finals of the T20 tournament by virtue of their higher ranking. It was a bitter pill for Afghanistan, which saw the gold medal ‌go to India due to the rankings rule three years ago when their Hangzhou Games final was abandoned due ‌to rain.

"The rain started yesterday, so hard luck for us," said Afghanistan opener Mohammed Akram. "We would have been happy to play here with India – our players are in form.

"But unfortunately the rain has ruined everything." Powerful typhoon Surigae lashed Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture on Monday and was projected to track northeast ⁠toward central ​Japan and the Tokyo region ⁠by midweek, raising the prospect of strong winds and heavy rain further disrupting the Games.

Typhoon Dujuan hit the Games early on week one, causing equestrian ⁠events in Tokyo to be suspended, though most competitions were unaffected. The continental sporting showpiece is mainly based in the city of Nagoya and ​Aichi Prefecture but Tokyo is also hosting diving events while Osaka has soccer matches.

The rain saw several tennis matches ⁠scrapped on Sunday and caused match delays on Monday. Fans hoping to catch Filipino headliner Alex Eala's opening match against Thai opponent Patcharin Cheapchandej were repeatedly frustrated ⁠at ​the Higashiyama Park Tennis Centre.

Eala, the women's top seed, had her match shifted off centre court amid the scheduling logjam but was yet to start by mid-afternoon. Poor wave conditions saw the surfing called off early at the Long Beach ⁠venue southeast of Nagoya, with medal finals having already been pushed into the final scheduled day on Tuesday.

India's Kishore Kumar Anbarasu ⁠was able to complete his ⁠heat before it was abandoned, beating China's Ma Wensong to make it into the quarter-finals on the sport's Asian Games debut. “It was not the easiest conditions. It was very hard to ‌find the good ‌waves," said Anbarasu.

The Asian Games run until October 4.